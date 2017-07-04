Huskies, Warriors advance to softball regional second round.

Staff Report

The postseason for the Nashua-Plainfield softball team is already more successful than the regular season.

After losing 21 straight games, the Huskies couldn’t have picked a better time for their first victory of the season as they eliminated hosting Dunkerton, 9-5, in the opening round of the Class 1A-Region 4 bracket on Monday.

Sydney Hansen was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs; and senior pitcher Brittany Bendickson earned the complete-game victory after striking out 10 and yielding 3 earned runs for the Huskies, who will travel to face Clarksville at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.

Rockford also advanced to the second round in the bracket with an 11-1 win over Riceville.

Jamie Schuster pitched a six-inning no-hitter while striking out 10 and yielding three walks. The run scored off her was unearned.

Marissa Norby was 2 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs; and Sarah Parcher was 3 for 5 with a double and 2 RBIs for the Warriors (15-13), who will travel to face Janesville at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.

North Butler received a first-round bye in the bracket. The Bearcats will host North Iowa at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Allison softball field.

Class 1A-Region 4

ROCKFORD 11, RICEVILLE 1

ROCKFORD AB R H BI RICEVILLE AB R H BI

Sarah Parcher 5 2 3 2 Savannah Sullivan 3 0 0 0

Marissa Norby 3 3 2 3 Josie Gansen 2 1 0 0

Emma Ramon 4 1 1 0 Aby Adams 3 0 0 0

Jenna Paulus 4 0 1 3 Abby Marr 2 0 0 0

Jamie Schuster 5 0 0 0 Kayln Jensen 3 0 0 0

Ella Carroll 3 0 1 1 Brooke Hobson 2 0 0 0

Kayla Carroll 0 1 0 0 Ashley Hobson 1 0 0 0

Sydney Fullerton 2 1 0 0 Marisa Tetzner 2 0 0 0

Amber Staudt 4 1 1 0 Rylie Dunn 1 0 0 0

Sierra Wyborny 2 1 0 0

Theresa Jones 1 0 0 0

*Amber Reams 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 33 11 9 9 TOTALS 19 1 0 0

ROCKFORD 010 325 0 — 11

RICEVILLE 000 001 x — 1

LOB–ROCKFORD 12, RICEVILLE 4. ERR–Jenna Paulus, Jamie Schuster, Sydney Fullerton, Josie Gansen, Aby Adams (4), Brooke Hobson. 2B–Jenna Paulus, Sarah Parcher, Ella Carroll. HR–Marissa Norby. SB–Sarah Parcher (2), Jamie Schuster, Marissa Norby, Amber Staudt, Josie Gansen.

ROCKFORD IP H R ER BB SO HR

Jamie Schuster 6.00 0 1 0 3 10 0

RICEVILLE

Kayln Jensen 5.33 8 6 2 4 6 1

Josie Gansen 0.67 1 5 2 4 0 0

PB–Jenna Paulus (2). WP–Kayln Jensen. SO–Jamie Schuster, Ella Carroll, Theresa Jones, Emma Ramon, Sierra Wyborny (2), Abby Marr, Rylie Dunn, Ashley Hobson, Savannah Sullivan (2), Josie Gansen, Kayln Jensen, Aby Adams (2), Brooke Hobson. BB–Jenna Paulus, Ella Carroll, Marissa Norby (2), Sydney Fullerton (2), Emma Ramon, Sierra Wyborny, Rylie Dunn, Ashley Hobson, Josie Gansen.

Class 1A-Region 4

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 9, DUNKERTON 5

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 420 030 0 — 9

DUNKERTON 030 011 0 — 5

Nashua-Plainfield — Sydney Hansen 2-4, 3 RBIs; Toyia Griffin 1-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Britney Holthaus 1-4, 2 runs scored; Libby Fisher 1-4, RBI; Kaylynrae Woodman 1-4; Brittany Bendickson 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO.