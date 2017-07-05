Bearcats get by Bison, 2-0, to advance to regional semis

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

ALLISON — It wasn’t the “Shot heard around the World” and no way the hardest ball Nicole Heeren has ever hit.

But the North Butler junior’s dribbler through the infield against North Iowa pitcher Cassidy Sachs during the third inning was good enough for 2 RBIs, which proved to be the difference in the Bearcats’ 2-0 victory over the Bison, Wednesday in the second round of the Class 1A-Region 4 tournament.

The Bearcats, who received a first-round bye in the bracket, will host Bishop Garrigan in the semifinals 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Bears edged Newman Catholic, 8-7, in their second-round game on Wednesday.

Sophomore Alex Mathers managed to scatter seven hits while getting the complete-game shutout for NB.

Mathers got some help from her defense while weathering several threats with the Bisons getting two runners aboard.

In the final inning with one North Iowa base runner in scoring position, Bison Kendall Melz hit a hard liner to centerfield. It looked like it was going to be trouble for Bearcat junior Marcy Jacobs, who took a step forward before realizing the ball was carrying over her head.

Jacobs was able to recover, drifting back to make a leaping catch to rob Melz of extra bases and prevent several of the more passionate Bearcat fans from having a heart attack.

For Nashua-Plainfield, who was coming off its first win of the season with a first-round win over Dunkerton in the same Class 1A-Region 4 bracket, its season came to an unceremonious end with an 18-0, five-inning loss to hosting Clarksville.

The bracket’s championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the home field of the highest remaining seed.