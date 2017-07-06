Comets fall to Saints, 10-3

Charles City to face Decorah in district first round on July 14

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

SAINT ANSGAR — It has already been a celebrated season for the Saint Ansgar Saints.

By winning the Top of Iowa Conference-East title, the Saints stopped an incredible run by Newman Catholic that claimed 38-straight conference titles.

Thursday’s game against visiting Charles City was a non-conference game. The Comets were able to draw first blood and later take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, but the Saints rallied for 6 runs in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back on way to winning 10-3.

Jarrett Woods was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in 2 runs, and Ben Boerjan picked up the win after yielding one hit and struck out four — three of which were the first batters he faced — for the Saints, who improved to 23-5 overall for the season.

The Comets scored first in the top of the second on Wyatt Stevenson’s sacrifice fly. Then after the Saints took a 2-1 lead, Charles City managed to tie the score in the fourth when Ben Miller crossed the plate by way of a wild pitch. Earlier, Miller was caught in a run-down while trying to score from third on a ground ball to the left side of the infield.

Miller was able to run and dive back to third while getting under the tag.

Later in the inning, Tait Arndt drove in Theo Arndt with a single to give the Comets their short-lived lead.

The Comets (10-17) are hosting a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader against Decorah on Friday starting at 5 p.m.

The two teams have been paired up as first-round opponents for the Class 3A Substate 3 District 5 tournament, hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College.

The Comets and Vikings will play at 5 p.m. July 14.

The championship game for the bracket, which also includes Crestwood, is 7 p.m. July 17.

SAINT ANSGAR 10, CHARLES CITY 3

CHARLES CITY AB R H BI SAINT ANSGAR AB R H BI

Cole Reams 3 0 0 0 Jared Mayer 4 1 0 0

Ben Miller 0 2 0 0 Cole Willert 2 2 1 1

Nate Lasher 3 0 0 0 Colin Kramer 3 1 1 2

Carter Johanningmeier 1 0 1 0 Ben Boerjan 3 0 0 0

Drew Mitchell 3 0 0 0 Mark Williams 3 2 1 2

Carter Klatt 1 0 0 0 Jarrett Woods 4 1 2 2

Dylan Salinas 2 0 0 0 Bryton Lowe 2 0 1 0

Theo Arndt 2 1 1 0 John Patterson 3 1 0 0

Colton Slinger 0 0 0 0 Adam Williams 1 0 0 0

Wyatt Stevenson 1 0 0 1 Jake Hemann 3 1 1 0

Noah Schlader 1 0 0 0 *Jacob Hyde 0 1 0 0

Tait Arndt 2 0 1 1

Alec Elsbernd 1 0 0 0

Jalen Jones 1 0 0 0

Dylan Bilharz 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 22 3 3 2 TOTALS 28 10 7 7

CHARLES CITY 010 200 0 — 3

SAINT ANSGAR 020 620 x — 10

LOB–CHARLES CITY 6, SAINT ANSGAR 9. ERR–Dylan Salinas,

Jordan Kapping (3), Nate Lasher, Bryton Lowe, Mark Williams

(3). 2B–Jarrett Woods, Jake Hemann, Mark Williams.

HBP–Jared Mayer, Cole Willert, John Patterson, Bryton

Lowe. SACF–Wyatt Stevenson. SACB–Colton Slinger (2).

SB–Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Jordan Kapping 4.00 4 4 3 3 1 0

Jalen Jones 0.67 3 4 1 0 0 0

Nate Lasher 0.67 0 2 0 1 1 0

Cole Reams 0.67 0 0 0 0 0 0

SAINT ANSGAR

Ben Boerjan 5.00 1 3 2 3 4 0

Colin Kramer 1.33 1 0 0 1 2 0

John May 0.67 1 0 0 1 0 0

PB–Bryton Lowe (2). SO–Noah Schlader, Alec Elsbernd, Drew

Mitchell, Cole Reams (2), Nate Lasher, John Patterson,

Mark Williams. BB–Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton

Slinger, Theo Arndt, Ben Miller, Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan,

Cole Willert, Bryton Lowe.

