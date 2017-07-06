Comets fall to Saints, 10-3

Press photos by John Burbridge Charles City senior Jordan Kapping delivers a pitch to Saint Ansgar’s Ben Boerjan. Kapping was the Comets’ starter who was relieved in the fourth inning before returning to pitch an inning of relief in the sixth.

Charles City to face Decorah in district first round on July 14

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

SAINT ANSGAR — It has already been a celebrated season for the Saint Ansgar Saints.

By winning the Top of Iowa Conference-East title, the Saints stopped an incredible run by Newman Catholic that claimed 38-straight conference titles.

Thursday’s game against visiting Charles City was a non-conference game. The Comets were able to draw first blood and later take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, but the Saints rallied for 6 runs in the bottom half of the frame and never looked back on way to winning 10-3.

Jarrett Woods was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in 2 runs, and Ben Boerjan picked up the win after yielding one hit and struck out four — three of which were the first batters he faced — for the Saints, who improved to 23-5 overall for the season.

The Comets scored first in the top of the second on Wyatt Stevenson’s sacrifice fly. Then after the Saints took a 2-1 lead, Charles City managed to tie the score in the fourth when Ben Miller crossed the plate by way of a wild pitch. Earlier, Miller was caught in a run-down while trying to score from third on a ground ball to the left side of the infield.

Miller was able to run and dive back to third while getting under the tag.

Later in the inning, Tait Arndt drove in Theo Arndt with a single to give the Comets their short-lived lead.

The Comets (10-17) are hosting a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader against Decorah on Friday starting at 5 p.m.

The two teams have been paired up as first-round opponents for the Class 3A Substate 3 District 5 tournament, hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College.

The Comets and Vikings will play at 5 p.m. July 14.

The championship game for the bracket, which also includes Crestwood, is 7 p.m. July 17.

SAINT ANSGAR 10, CHARLES CITY 3
CHARLES CITY         AB  R  H BI  SAINT ANSGAR         AB  R  H BI
Cole  Reams           3  0  0  0  Jared Mayer           4  1  0  0  
 Ben Miller           0  2  0  0  Cole Willert          2  2  1  1  
Nate Lasher           3  0  0  0  Colin Kramer          3  1  1  2  
 Carter Johanningmeier  1  0  1  0 Ben Boerjan           3  0  0  0  
Drew Mitchell         3  0  0  0  Mark Williams         3  2  1  2  
 Carter Klatt         1  0  0  0  Jarrett Woods         4  1  2  2  
Dylan Salinas         2  0  0  0  Bryton Lowe           2  0  1  0  
Theo Arndt            2  1  1  0  John  Patterson       3  1  0  0  
Colton Slinger        0  0  0  0  Adam Williams         1  0  0  0  
Wyatt  Stevenson      1  0  0  1   Jake Hemann          3  1  1  0  
 Noah Schlader        1  0  0  0  *Jacob Hyde           0  1  0  0  
Tait Arndt            2  0  1  1                                    
 Alec Elsbernd        1  0  0  0                                    
Jalen Jones           1  0  0  0                                    
 Dylan Bilharz        1  0  0  0                                    
TOTALS               22  3  3  2  TOTALS               28 10  7  7
CHARLES CITY                  010 200 0 — 3  
SAINT ANSGAR                  020 620 x — 10
LOB–CHARLES CITY 6, SAINT ANSGAR 9. ERR–Dylan Salinas,
Jordan Kapping (3), Nate Lasher, Bryton Lowe, Mark Williams
(3). 2B–Jarrett Woods, Jake Hemann, Mark Williams.
HBP–Jared Mayer, Cole Willert, John  Patterson, Bryton
Lowe. SACF–Wyatt  Stevenson. SACB–Colton Slinger (2).
SB–Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan.
CHARLES CITY                    IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR
Jordan Kapping                 4.00    4    4    3    3    1    0
Jalen Jones                    0.67    3    4    1    0    0    0
Nate Lasher                    0.67    0    2    0    1    1    0
Cole  Reams                    0.67    0    0    0    0    0    0
 SAINT ANSGAR               
Ben Boerjan                    5.00    1    3    2    3    4    0
Colin Kramer                   1.33    1    0    0    1    2    0
John  May                      0.67    1    0    0    1    0    0
PB–Bryton Lowe (2). SO–Noah Schlader, Alec Elsbernd, Drew
Mitchell, Cole  Reams (2), Nate Lasher, John  Patterson,
Mark Williams. BB–Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton
Slinger, Theo Arndt, Ben Miller, Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan,
Cole Willert, Bryton Lowe.

