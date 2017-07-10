Cedar Valley CourtKings repeat at MBL champs

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

Opportunity doesn’t always knock.

But when you knock off 26-straight opponents on way to winning back-to-back Midwest Basketball League titles, opportunity sometimes knocks back.

“There’s a good chance that five or six of our guys are going to end up playing professionally overseas,” Cedar Valley CourtKings owner Gary Rima said in the wake of his team defeating the Fort Wayne Vision 121-106 at Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Tex. this past Saturday to claim the second of its MBL titles.

One CourtKing that may have caught some extra attention is 6-foot-4 swingman Raijon Kelly, who was named the MBL playoffs MVP after scoring 34 points in the team’s title win.

“They’re a great group of guys and we’re pleased with their success and the way they’ve handled themselves on and off the court,” Rima said. “They’ve really bought into our system.”

Not limited to the players, Rima said that doors have swung open for other CourtKing employees.

“We’ve giving some young people a chance to gain experience working for a sports franchise while helping with their choice of career,” Rima said. “Our college interns and volunteers have been great.”

Rima, who’s a play-by-play broadcaster for University of Northern Iowa football and basketball games and is a radio sports show host — On Press Row, 1540 KXEL — says he enjoys working with the CourtKings’ internet broadcasters while helping them move up in the business.

“I just feel very fortunate that someone gave me my first chance,” Rima said. “You like to do that for someone else … to give back.”

Husband and wife Gary and Marla Rima of Charles City purchased the team for the inaugural MBL season in 2016.

“It’s come together pretty nicely for us,” Rima said. “We knew what we were getting into and we came in prepared. Nothing has happened that we didn’t expect.

“We have great support from the community and our sponsors. The fans have been great and we’re grateful that the people from the Cedar Valley SportsPlex have allowed us to use their facility for our home games.”

The CourtKings have procured a fan base in Charles City where they have appeared for an exhibition game, a middle school assembly and a basketball clinic by former UNI star Anthony James, who was the 2016 MBL playoffs MVP.

The CourtKings will hold a formal celebration with their fans from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Other Place, 4212 University Ave., Cedar Falls.