Comet lose regular-season baseball finale to V-S, 9-2

Staff Report

VINTON — Charles City senior Drew Mitchell, who is the team’s leading hitter this season, was 3 for 4 in the Comets’ final regular-season game of the season, but it wasn’t enough to prevent hosting Vinton-Shellsburg from winning, 9-2, in non-conference baseball action Monday.

The Comets (10-20) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Vikings rallied for 3 runs in the latter half of the inning before adding another run in the fifth and 4 more in the sixth.

Jared Thompson was 2 for 4 with a homer and 2 RBIs for the Vikings.

Next up for the Comets is a first-round Class 3A Substate District 5 game against Decorah, 7 p.m. Friday at Wartburg College.

VINTON-SHELLSBURG 9, CHARLES CITY 2
CHARLES CITY         AB  R  H BI  VINTON-SHELLSBURG    AB  R  H BI
Cole  Reams           4  0  0  0  Will Edwards          4  1  0  0  
Nate Lasher           4  0  1  0  Wes Edwards           2  1  1  0  
Drew Mitchell         4  0  3  0  Nathan Struve         3  0  0  0  
Dylan Salinas         4  0  0  0  Tanner Davis          4  2  2  2  
Theo Arndt            4  1  0  0  Jared Thompson        4  2  2  2  
Colton Slinger        1  0  0  0  Conner Miracle        4  1  0  0  
Wyatt  Stevenson      3  0  1  0  Scottie Wirth         2  1  1  2  
Jalen Jones           3  0  1  0  Davis Bray            3  0  0  0  
Elliott Sinwell       2  0  0  0  Cole Overton          3  0  1  0  
*Marshall Holzer      0  1  0  0  *Axl Hoepner          0  1  0  0  
TOTALS               29  2  6  0  TOTALS               29  9  7  6
CHARLES CITY                  000 200 0 — 2  
VINTON-SHELLSBURG             010 314 x — 9  
LOB–CHARLES CITY 9, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 6. ERR–Jalen Jones
(3), Drew Mitchell (2), Nate Lasher, Scott Beterton, Nathan
Struve (2). 2B–Scottie Wirth, Tanner Davis. HR–Jared
Thompson. HBP–Wes Edwards. SACB–Wes Edwards.
CHARLES CITY                    IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR
Drew Mitchell                  3.00    1    1    1    1    5    0
Nate Lasher                    0.67    3    3    1    0    0    1
Cole  Reams                    2.33    3    5    2    1    2    0
VINTON-SHELLSBURG          
Nathan Struve                  3.67    2    2    0    1    5    0
Conner Miracle                 3.33    4    0    0    2    3    0
PB–Will Edwards. WP–Cole  Reams (3). BALK–Cole  Reams
(2), Nate Lasher. SO–Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton
Slinger, Theo Arndt (3), Wyatt  Stevenson, Cole  Reams, Cole
Overton, Conner Miracle, Davis Bray, Nathan Struve (3),
Tanner Davis. BB–Colton Slinger (2), Elliott Sinwell,
Nathan Struve, Scottie Wirth.

