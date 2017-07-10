Comet lose regular-season baseball finale to V-S, 9-2

Staff Report

VINTON — Charles City senior Drew Mitchell, who is the team’s leading hitter this season, was 3 for 4 in the Comets’ final regular-season game of the season, but it wasn’t enough to prevent hosting Vinton-Shellsburg from winning, 9-2, in non-conference baseball action Monday.

The Comets (10-20) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Vikings rallied for 3 runs in the latter half of the inning before adding another run in the fifth and 4 more in the sixth.

Jared Thompson was 2 for 4 with a homer and 2 RBIs for the Vikings.

Next up for the Comets is a first-round Class 3A Substate District 5 game against Decorah, 7 p.m. Friday at Wartburg College.

VINTON-SHELLSBURG 9, CHARLES CITY 2

CHARLES CITY AB R H BI VINTON-SHELLSBURG AB R H BI

Cole Reams 4 0 0 0 Will Edwards 4 1 0 0

Nate Lasher 4 0 1 0 Wes Edwards 2 1 1 0

Drew Mitchell 4 0 3 0 Nathan Struve 3 0 0 0

Dylan Salinas 4 0 0 0 Tanner Davis 4 2 2 2

Theo Arndt 4 1 0 0 Jared Thompson 4 2 2 2

Colton Slinger 1 0 0 0 Conner Miracle 4 1 0 0

Wyatt Stevenson 3 0 1 0 Scottie Wirth 2 1 1 2

Jalen Jones 3 0 1 0 Davis Bray 3 0 0 0

Elliott Sinwell 2 0 0 0 Cole Overton 3 0 1 0

*Marshall Holzer 0 1 0 0 *Axl Hoepner 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 29 2 6 0 TOTALS 29 9 7 6

CHARLES CITY 000 200 0 — 2

VINTON-SHELLSBURG 010 314 x — 9

LOB–CHARLES CITY 9, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 6. ERR–Jalen Jones

(3), Drew Mitchell (2), Nate Lasher, Scott Beterton, Nathan

Struve (2). 2B–Scottie Wirth, Tanner Davis. HR–Jared

Thompson. HBP–Wes Edwards. SACB–Wes Edwards.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Drew Mitchell 3.00 1 1 1 1 5 0

Nate Lasher 0.67 3 3 1 0 0 1

Cole Reams 2.33 3 5 2 1 2 0

VINTON-SHELLSBURG

Nathan Struve 3.67 2 2 0 1 5 0

Conner Miracle 3.33 4 0 0 2 3 0

PB–Will Edwards. WP–Cole Reams (3). BALK–Cole Reams

(2), Nate Lasher. SO–Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton

Slinger, Theo Arndt (3), Wyatt Stevenson, Cole Reams, Cole

Overton, Conner Miracle, Davis Bray, Nathan Struve (3),

Tanner Davis. BB–Colton Slinger (2), Elliott Sinwell,

Nathan Struve, Scottie Wirth.