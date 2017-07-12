No. 7 seed Comets face No. 2 seed Fairfield in Softball State first round

Staff Report

The Charles City Comets are slated to face the Fairfield Trojans in the first round of the Softball State Softball Tournament Class 4A bracket.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday (July 18) at the Buena Vista University Diamond at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

The 33-9 Trojans, who are led by seniors Brynna Bowman (.444 batting average), Sara Trent (9 home runs, 45 RBIs) and Haley Beard (15-4, 1.92 earned run average), are the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

The Comets (32-6) are the No. 7 seed.

The winner will advance to the semifinals 1:30 p.m. July 20 on Diamond 2 of the complex. The loser drops to the consolation bracket 12 p.m. July 19 on Diamond 2.

The Class 4A defending champion Oskaloosa is the No. 4 seed. Winterset is the No. 1 seed.