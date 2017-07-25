Comet Mitchell, Husky Hyde named to All-District baseball teams

Staff Report

Charles City senior Drew Mitchell and Nashua-Plainfield junior Mason Hyde were respective Class 3A and Class 1A Northeast second-team selections on the All-District Baseball Teams announced this week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Mitchell, who recently finished his high school athletic career where he was also a key performer in football, bowling and golf, led the Comets with a .350 batting average, hits (28) and extra-base hits (7) while hitting the team’s lone home run for the season.

He also had the team’s best on-base percentage (.485) and slugging percentage (.463) based on more than two at-bats.

As the team’s No. 1 pitcher, Mitchell led the Comets’ staff in strikeouts (46), earned run average among starters (2.85) and lowest opponent batting average (.220).

Hyde led the Huskies in batting average (.396), on-base percentage (.514) and slugging percentage (.623).

Though Hyde didn’t put in much action on the mound, he was effective when called upon as he struck out 15 in 11 innings pitched, had an earned run average of 1.91, and earned the team’s only victory of the season.