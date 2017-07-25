Local players get All-Top of Iowa-East Conference baseball team nods

Staff Report

North Butler senior Dalton Nelson, Rockford sophomore Max Rooney and Nashua-Plainfield junior Mason Hyde were all named to the All-Top of Iowa-East Conference baseball first team this week.

Nelson, who also was a four-time state qualifying wrestler for Bearcats, led his team with a .319 batting average, hits (21) and stolen bases (18 out of 18 attempts).

Nelson also was North Butler’s ace pitcher with a 4-3 record, 2.84 earned run average, and 66 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched while holding opponents to a .161 batting average.

Rooney emerged as the Warriors ace after posting a 5-1 record and a 1.85 earned run average while holding hitters to a .165 batting average. Rooney also struck out 72 batters in 45 and 1/3 innings.

Hyde led the Huskies in batting average (.396), on-base percentage (.514) and slugging percentage (.623), and was also named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A second team.

All-TOIE second-team nods went to Nashua-Plainfield junior Levi Enright, who led the Huskies in RBIs (17) and extra-base hits (11); North Butler sophomore Kane Allison, who was second on his team in hits (17) and walked (10); and Rockford junior Clay Kuhlmeier, who led the Warriors in homers (3) runs scored (19), RBIs (18) and stolen bases (29 out of 30 attempts); and sophomore Kayden Lyman, who tied Kuhlmeier for most Rockford hits (14) and held opponents to a .184 batting average in 46 innings pitched.

Among the All-TOIE honorable mention selections were Nashua-Plainfield eighth-grader Kristian Holmvig (.293 BA), North Butler senior Clay Schultz (12 runs scored, 7 stolen bases), and Rockford junior Zach Bushbaum (13 RBIs, 5 stolen bases).