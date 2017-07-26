Bearcats Graven, Jacobs and Siemens get 1A All-District nods

Staff Report

Taylor Graven’s numbers are scary … especially if you’re a hitter getting set to step into the box against her.

The North Butler ace’s earned run average in 131 innings pitched looks like a typo (0.32), likewise for opponents’ batting average against her (.099).

But perhaps the most glaring stats come in a set — strikeouts-to-walks ratio. Graven’s is 14 to 1 (255 Ks, just 17 BBs).

A Class 1A All-Stater in 2016, Graven is a likely repeat after being name Top of Iowa-East Conference Player of the Year. Graven also led the Bearcats in batting average (.438), slugging percentage (.750) and on-base percentage (.532), and will continue her career at Western Kentucky next school season

Graven and fellow Bearcats Macy Jacobs and Kayla Siemans were all named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A North Central All-District Softball Team.

Jacobs, a junior, hit .413 this past season and led the Bearcats in runs scored (32) and doubles (7).

Recent graduate Siemens hit .421 while leading North Butler in hits (40) and stolen bases (10 out of 11 attempts).