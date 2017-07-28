Comet, Bearcat and Warrior softball players named All-State

1 of 7

Staff Report

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has announced its Softball All-State Teams which include several outstanding local players.

The Charles City Comets, which recently finished fourth in Class 4A at the State Softball Championships, had three players feted.

Comet left fielder Sara Martin, who will continue her softball career at Wartburg College, was selected to the Class 4A second team after leading her team with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs while recording a slugging percentage well above .900.

Junior infielder Tayler Schmidt, who hit two homers for the Comets during the state tournament and seven for the year, was named to the Class 4A third team.

Charles City’s sophomore ace Sami Heyer, who was 23-7 this season while striking out 283 batters, was also named to the Class 4A third team.

North Butler, which came up a game short of qualifying to state after losing a close game to Clarksville in the regional finals, was well represented among the Class 1A selections.

Bearcat ace Taylor Graven, who will continue her softball career at Division 1 Western Kentucky next school season, was named to her second-straight Class 1A first team after posting a 0.32 earned run average while striking out 255 batters in just 131 innings. Graven also led her team in hitting (.438 BA), slugging (.750) and on-base percentage (.533).

North Butler senior Kayla Siemens, who led the Bearcats in hits (40) while hitting .421, was named to the Class 1A second team.

Junior Macy Jacobs, who led North Butler in runs scored (32) and hit .413, was named to the Class 1A third team.

North Butler also had a Class 1A honorable mention selection in senior Hallie Testroet, who hit .345 for the year while driving in 21 runs.

Rockford senior Skylar Schmitt was named to the Class 1A third team after leading the Warriors in hitting (.521), slugging (.740) and on-base percentage (.545).

Rockford junior Marissa Norby was named Class 1A honorable mention after leading the Warriors in homers (4) and RBIs (39) while hitting .419.