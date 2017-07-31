Golf outing held to benefit Comet boys basketball program

1 of 4

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

The odds improve dramatically if you and three others take the same shot while occupying the same scorecard.

Maybe that’s why 4-person best shot golf tournaments — also referred to as “scrambles” — are popular among duffers as well as low-handicap players.

On July 24, the Charles City boys basketball team hosted a 4-person best shot tournament at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

It was the first tournament organized by Charles City boys head coach Ben Klapperich, who took over the Comet program this past season.

Other organizers included Melina Mena-Davis and Laura Walker.

The First-Place Team consisted of Kady Korbel, Jason Korbel, Jason Lacour and Jason Walker.

The Second-Place Team consisted of Pat Gable, Shira Gable, Amy Johnson and James Johnson.

The Third-Place Team consisted of Keisha Cunnings, Keegan Davis and Elliott Gable.

Cunnings also won the longest putt contest.

Proceeds from the event, which included entry fee, and corporate and general sponsorships, are to be used for the boys basketball program.