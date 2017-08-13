Gospel Lighthouse wins Charles City Church Softball League Tournament

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The end of the road might be in range for Minnesota Twins veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon.

The 44-year-old former Cy Young Award winner was an all-star last season, but with an earned run average at nearly 7, Colon may consider slow-pitch softball.

Especially within the Charles City Church Softball League, which has a special place for pitchers who offer fat offerings.

“It was a rule that was in place before I took over the league,” CC Church Softball League commish Dakotah Jones said of league policy that has pitchers pitch to their own teammates.

“I didn’t come up with the idea, but it works well for this league,” Jones said. “We’re a more family-oriented league. Players bring their kids to watch the games, so we want this to be a friendly atmosphere.”

Other league rules required at least two women in the lineup, and no plays at the plate — if the ball can be returned to pitcher before a runner crosses the plate, the runner has to return to third base.

“It makes the games more safe,” Jones said.

On Saturday, the CC Church Softball League held its single-elimination tournament to determine its champion.

“We normally play on Tuesday nights, but we hold the tournament on a Saturday to get it done in one day,” Jones said of the 10-team tourney.

Gospel Lighthouse from Floyd emerged as champions.

Prairie Lakes (Osage) was runner-up.

Jones also plays in the league. His team — First Baptist Church of Charles City — was eliminated in the first round.

“We’re done … I’m done,” Jones said shortly after his team was eliminated. “I guess I’m off to enjoy the rest of the summer.”

Though there are no plays at the plate, home run hitters are required to round the bases. In a semifinal game against Prairie Lakes of Osage, one of the The Bridge No. 2 players was called out when he returned to the dugout after rounding second base when he saw that his long drive cleared the fence.