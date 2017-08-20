Comets scrimmage against H-D before football opener

1 of 3

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

HAMPTON — The high school football version of the preseason took place last Friday for many area programs.

For the Charles City Comets, theirs took place at Hampton-Dumont in a controlled scrimmage against the Bulldogs.

No score was kept — and though the clock ran at optional times — no play clock was in effect as coaches often huddled with their respective teams for extended periods of time before a snap.

On offense, the Comets managed to move the ball, mostly from chunks of bruising yardage gained by senior fullback Tyreque Baker.

Comet senior quarterback Mike Cranshaw was able to connect with senior receiver Tre Walker for several pass plays that would have “moved the chains” if first-down markers were employed.

On defense, the Comets were able to put pressure on the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks and recorded several “touch football-like” sacks as the scrimmage format prohibited hits on the quarterback in drop-back situations.

Near the end of the scrimmage, the Bulldogs looked as if they were going to burn the Comets as senior receiver Elijah Horton got behind the defense and was primed to haul in what looked like a touchdown pass as many spectators from the H-D home bleachers rose to their feet.

But Comet underclass defensive back Deonte Hoefer was able to fall back and make a leaping play on the ball to swat it away incomplete.

The Comets will open the season on Friday (Aug. 25) when they travel to New Hampton. Charles City’s first home game will be Sept. 1 against Osage.

The Comets hope to avenge previous losses to the Chickasaws and Green Devils who put Charles City in a 0-2 hole to start last season.