Comets fall to Chickasaws, 14-0, in prep football opener

Staff Report

NEW HAMPTON — Touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards by New Hampton senior running back Braydon Fisher complemented by a pair of successful PAT kicks by Bradan Shoopman accounted for all the scoring in the Chickasaws’ 14-0 home victory over Charles City, Friday to open the 2017 prep football season.

Though they were shutout, the Comets did move the ball effectively at times — once breaking out of the shadow of their goal line to get past midfield during a first-half possession, and then venturing as far as the NH 10-yard line in the second half.

But both drives ended in turnovers as the Comets had a total of four for the game.

Charles City will try to rebound on Aug. 31 when it hosts Osage in its home opener.