Comets fall to Chickasaws, 14-0, in prep football opener

1 of 4
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City senior Josh Halligan puts a hit on New Hampton quarterback Keagan John forcing a fumble, which the Chickasaws were able to recover.
Press photo by John Burbridge Comet running back Dylan Koresh gets tackled by New Hampton's Josh Fenske and Keegan Kane, but not before gaining enough yardage for a first down.
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City senior Tre Walker makes a diving attempt to haul in a long pass from Comet QB Mike Cranshaw, but the ball fell incomplete. Defending on the play is New Hampton cornerback Braydon Fisher,
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City senior Theo Arndt attempts to take down New Hampton's Braydon Fisher during the second half.

Staff Report

NEW HAMPTON — Touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards by New Hampton senior running back Braydon Fisher complemented by a pair of successful PAT kicks by Bradan Shoopman accounted for all the scoring in the Chickasaws’ 14-0 home victory over Charles City, Friday to open the 2017 prep football season.

Though they were shutout, the Comets did move the ball effectively at times — once breaking out of the shadow of their goal line to get past midfield during a first-half possession, and then venturing as far as the NH 10-yard line in the second half.

But both drives ended in turnovers as the Comets had a total of four for the game.

Charles City will try to rebound on Aug. 31 when it hosts Osage in its home opener.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY