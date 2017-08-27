Panthers win on the ground against Warriors, 36-21

Staff Report

MANLY — One team attacked on the ground; the other through the air.

In the end, the ground game prevailed as Central Springs hosted and defeated Rockford, 36-21, in both schools’ season openers.

The Panthers amassed more than 450 yards on the ground and only attempted two passes — one of which was intercepted.

As for the Warriors, the returning bombardier tandem of Zach Bushbaum and Tanner Grady was back in action.

Senior Bushbaum completed 14 of 30 passes for 202 yards. Most of it involved Grady, who caught eight of those passes for 125 yards, including a TD catch-and-run of 29 yards.

Bushbaum scored two TDs on keepers for the Warriors.

Dillon Schriever had 62 yards on 15 carries, and had a team-high 12 tackles on defense for Rockford, who will travel to North Union on Sept. 1.