To putt or not to putt — winning Chamber Outing team knew when to pick up

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Putting under pressure is best defined by attempting a 7-footer with a $100 bet in the balance and only $20 or less in your pocket.

Good thing there was at least $5 within the foursome of Dan Caffrey, Jason Lacour, Matt Lokenvitz and Jason Walker as they were able to put it to good use on way to winning the First Flight at the Charles City Chamber Golf Outing, Monday at Cedar Ridge.

“We have to figure out new ways to earn money, and that was one of the things we added,” said Kim Carman, who was part of the outing’s committee with Mike Brown, Heidi Pavlovich and Erica Wipperling.

“For $5, you can pick up one of the putts,” Carman said, “but you can only use it once.”

The aforementioned foursome used their “Putt Pickup” on the ninth hole. It may have helped them (or not) score a nine-hole 31 score, which was 5-under but …

“I didn’t think that was going to be good enough to win,” Lacour said, “but we’ll take it.”

All four golfers reside in the area, and often frequent Cedar Ridge.

Overall, there were 17 teams.

“This is one of our bigger turnouts,” Carman said of the four-person best-ball tournament. “Some teams only had three golfers. They just got one fewer attempt.”

Women also participated in the tournament, but hit from the same tees as the men.

The outing also featured a myriad of closest-to-the-pin and longest-putt contests with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

This outing was the 22nd held by the Chamber.

“We appreciate all the support from the community to help keep this going strong,” Carman said.