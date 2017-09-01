Comets bedevil Osage, 35-20

1 of 3

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — The Charles City Comets were able to come up with big plays when they needed to, were able to grind it out when they needed to, and were able to contain and then stymie a wide-open, no-huddle attack from Osage to win their home opener, 35-20, on Friday.

It was the Comets’ first win over the Green Devils in three years.

Charles City (1-1) will begin district play next Friday (Sept. 8) when it travels to South Tama.

CHARLES CITY 35, OSAGE 20

Scoring By Quarters

OSAGE 6 6 8 0 — 20

CHARLES CITY — 7 7 14 7 — 35

Scoring Summary

CC — Dylan Koresh 22-yard run (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 7-0, 1:34 1st

O —Jayden Hansen 67-yard pass from Drew Olson (PAT kick blocked) 7-6, 1:12 1st

CC — Cade Hemesath 61-yard pass from Mike Cranshaw (Milligan PAT kick) 14-6, 11:52 2nd

O — Hansen 76-yard pass from Olson (PAT pass failed) 14-12, 10:51 2nd

CC — Tyreque Baker 6-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 21-12, 8:10 3rd

O — Olson 1-yard run (Zach Williams PAT pass from Olson) 21-20, 2:26 3rd

CC — Tre Walker 11-yard pass from Cranshaw (Milligan PAT kick) 28-20, 1:10 3rd

CC — Elliott Sinnwell 11-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 35-20, 9:22 4th