Comet boys and girls runners-up at Pollitt XC Classic

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

WAVERLY — The Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic cross country meet gives participants a chance to run against those in their own class.

But many runners really run against themselves in quests to continually set personal-bests.

At Tuesday’s meet at the Wartburg Max Cross Country Course, more than a handful of Charles City Comet runners bested past versions of themselves.

“We had five personal records on the night,” Comet head girls coach Amanda Rahmiller said of performances from Gillian Anderson, Kiki Connell, Astrid Hernandez, Libbie McKeag and Brianna Ross.

“(And) 11 season bests were ran.”

Freshman Connell produced one of those season bests while improving 50 seconds from her last race with a 5K time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds.

Connell placed first in the women’s freshman race, yet found herself in a battle with Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling, the eventual winner of the women’s sophomore race — the freshman and sophomores raced together.

“Kiki had another race come down to the wire,” Rahmiller said of Jungling finishing 3 seconds ahead of Connell. “She battled (Jungling) the entire race until the last few meters.”

In the women’s junior race, Whitney Martin placed second for Charles City with a time of 19:54. Crestwood’s Cassidy Ihns was 2 seconds better to pace the class.

With Connell’s first-place freshman win; Martin’s second-place junior showing; Mackenzy Bilharz, Selah Opp and Ingrid Hernandez finishing fifth, 11th and 13th, respectively among sophomores; and Mariah McKenzie placing ninth in the junior race; the Comets placed second among cumulative team scores behind Decorah.

“Although we were pleased with a number of our results in the team aspect, our work isn’t finished,” Rahmiller said. “We’ve identified areas of growth together and are eager to work together to accomplish them.”

Charles City’s boys team also placed second to Decorah in cumulative team scores.

Gavin Connell placed fourth in the senior men’s race with a time of 17:11 to lead the Comets.

Charles City got a third-place showing in the freshmen men’s race with Antwone Cooper coming across in 18:36.

“Antwone continues to race well,” Charles City boys coach Ryan Rahmiller said. “He is figuring out the 5K distance.

“He started out very well tonight, faded back to 16th or so, and managed to fight back to third. He’s got such a weapon with his kick.”

The Comets got another third-place showing in the junior race with Mason Deeter clocking in at 17:29.

“Mason is just getting started and really is putting on a show to start the year,” Rahmiller said. “He is just so tough in the last 400 meters.”

Hayden Pleggenkule placed eighth for the Comets in the sophomore race.

“He’s getting stronger all the time,” Rahmiller said of Pleggenkule, who earned a Top 8 medal on his birthday.

The next meet for Charles City’s boys and girls cross country teams is Saturday at the Luther All-American at Luther College in Decorah.

Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic

Sept. 5

At Wartburg Max XCCourse

Women’s Cumulative Team Placings

1. Decorah 20

2. Charles City 31

3. Mason City 39

4. Denver 47

5. Crestwood 51

6. Waverly-Shell Rock 53

7. Waukon 55

8. Western Dubuque 70

9. Nashua-Plainfield 76

10. New Hampton 111

11. Jesup 115

12. North Fayette Valley 126

13. Starmont 135

14. West Delaware 149

15. Independence 178

Charles City Placers

Women’s Freshman 5K

1. Kiki Connell 19:36, 12. Adison Olson 22:46, 16. Libbie McKeag 23:25, 18. Brianna Ross 23:40, Lydia Thompson 25:10.

Women’s Sophomore 5K

5. Mackenzy Bilharz 21:06, 11. Selah Opp 22:50, 13. Ingrid Hernandez 22:53, 35. Astrid Hernandez 25:25, 40. Makenna Schmiedel 25:54.

Women’s Junior 5K

2. Whitney Martin 19:53, 9. Mariah McKenzie 22:18, 30. Brynn Parks 24:52, 49. Sophie Thompson 27:47, 51. Amy Titus 29:42.

Women’s Senior 5K

21. Gillian King 23:29, 75. Marissa Deeter 28:41.

Men’s Cumulative Team Placings

1. Decorah 17

2. Charles City 27

3. Mason City 34

4. Waverly-Shell Rock 44

5. Western Dubuque 45

6. Denver 54

7. Webster City 61

8. West Delaware 65

9. Aplington-Parkersburg 86

10. Waukon 98

11. Starmont 118

12. Grundy Center 142

13. Crestwood 149

14. Jesup 178

15. Hampton-Dumont 214

16. Independence 253

Charles City Placers

Men’s Freshman 5K

3. Antwone Cooper 18:39, 13. Zach Graeser 19:50, 15. Austin Connerley 19:53, 19. Aaron Jensen 20:15, 22. Cameron Kakac 20:44.

Men’s Sophomore 5K

8. Hayden Pleggenkuhle 19:17, 22. Phillip Bachman 20:11, 27. Josiah Carr 20:20, 36. Max Deeter 21:01, 39. Luke Smith 21:14.

Men’s Junior 5K

3. Mason Deeter 17:29, 9. Nick Litterer 18:14, 21. Isaac Jensen 19:22, 38. Cole Reams 20:31, 52. Kaleb Osier 21:44.

Men’s Senior 5K

3. Gavin Connell 17:11, 32. John Perez 19:20, 51. Dylan Salinas 22:03, 52. Marshall Holzer 22:11, 61. Nolan Loftus 25:01.