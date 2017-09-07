Comets fight for every point at VB triangular Sep 7, 2017 Charles City senior Tayler Schmidt goes up for a hit as, background from left, Comet coach Maddie Fank and players Jennifer Martin, Bailee Bortz and Sam Alinea look on during the team’s second match at Thursday’s triangular volleyball meet at Mason City. The Comets won the first match over the hosting Mohawks, 2-0, before facing Clear Lake in the second match.After jumping out to an early lead in the first game, Comets committed several unforced errors allowing the Lions to surge to a 26-24 win. Charles City rebounded to win the subsequent games — 25-23, 15-8 — in the best-of-three match to go 2-0 for the day, but had to fight for every point, especially when a series of scoreboard errors in favor of the Lions prompted repeated protests for corrections.The wins improved the Class 4A 12th-ranked Comets to 6-6 overall this season.Press photo by John Burbridge