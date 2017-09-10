Grundy Center grounds up Rockford, 49-0

Staff Report

ROCKFORD — Throwing for 500 or more yards doesn’t guarantee victory in football.

Rushing for 500 or more yards is … well … a little different. Not only does it assure that the offending team has won, but likely has won big.

Such was the case when the Grundy Center Spartans came to Rockford on Friday an amassed 509 yards on the ground while winning 49-0.

Caleb Kuiper accounted for much of the ground gainage, though not quite half, with 218 yards on 19 carries.

Drew Rathe had 76 yards on just three carries, including a 55-yard TD run.

Rockford (0-3) got much of its offense through the air with Zach Bushbaum completing 16 of 32 passes for 163 yards, and Tanner Grady and Wesley Johnson each recording 66 yards receiving.

The Warriors will travel to Nashua-Plainfield on Friday (Sept. 15).