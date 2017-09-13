Figure 8 racing final point standing leaders

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — For clarification sake, a “near-miss” is not a miss.

And usually during the Gunderson Racing Figure 8 season finale, there tends to be more “near-misses” — i.e. actual contact and sometimes harrowing T-bone collisions — with drivers aggressively battling for final point standings.

The series concluded Sept. 9 at the Floyd County Fairgrounds, the site of the season-opener (June 3) and the Floyd County Fair grandstand races (July 29), which were postponed a week after the fair due to the track being flooded.

Emerging as the Pro Stock season champion was Zach Lewis with 712 points, followed by Ron Hillegas (566), Anthony Marshall (556), Jake Lehman (552) and Troy Marshall (550).

The season Stock champion was Corey Jones (694 pts.), followed by Colton Harper (604), Joe Dom (525), Ed Putney (500) and Cody Nederhoff (464).

The Small Car champion was Levi Pitz (622 pts.), followed by Bill Richter (543), Tanner Bodeker (538), Josh Dunn (418) and Lathan Good (338).

The Cruiser Car championship team was Zach Lewis/Ed Johnson/Phil Barnett (699 pts.), followed by Jake Lehman/Lavern Lehman (642), Steve Robel/Nichole Dunn/Jeff Thomas (641), Devon Ackerson/Caleb Ackerson (563) and Kevin Leerhoff/Lane Leerhoff (533).

In the “Old School” feature as part of the final weekend, Conner Ubben placed first ahead of Dave Everts (2nd) and Dillon Distler (3rd).

Drivers will be awarded during an end-of-season picnic starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Harriman’s Park in Hampton.