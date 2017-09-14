Comets medal at Rich Engel Cross Country Classic

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Though we’re well into September and the new school season, summer is still officially in progress.

But when the Charles City Comets took a hot and steamy bus trip to the Rich Engel Cross Country Classic Thursday at Birdsall Park, it didn’t seem like they were going on vacation.

“People were going ‘blah … this is going to be brutal’,” Comet senior Gavin Connell said about the prospect of running a tough hilly course in 90-degree heat.

“But I told everyone that it was likely going to cool off by the time we started racing.”

Sure enough, things became more mild by the start of the high school races. Though the temperatures cooled, the competition remained fierce as ever as the Comets went up against some of the top Class 3A and 4A runners/programs in the state.

“This is definitely an eye-opener,” Charles City boys coach Ryan Rahmiller said. “We like to keep this race on our schedule to give our runners a chance to go against the best.

“A lot of runners here are going to be on the podium come state.”

Last year, the Comets boys team finished second to last. This year, Charles City boys moved up to 12th place with Connell earning a medalist 16th-place 5K time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds.

“It was a tough race … I’m running with tired legs right now,” said Connell, who was happy to medal after finishing 33rd last year.

“It’s a tough course, and I don’t like running two-lap courses,” Connell said. “I like our course (Wildwood) and Luther College’s course. You’re not seeing the same thing over again.”

Mason Deeter was the next Comet in placing 27th.

The boys varsity winner was Ankeny standout Tim Sindt, who got in under 16 (15:56). Decorah’s Andrew Kephart was runner-up helping the Vikings win the boys team title.

“Mason (Deeter) was pretty close in being a medalist himself,” Rahmiller said. “Our younger runners did real well, especially our freshman. We ran three freshmen in the varsity race, and not many schools do that for this event.”

Incidentally, Charles City girls team ran a freshman in its varsity race — Kiki Connell, who placed ninth. Comet junior Whitney Martin also medaled while placing in the Top 20.

Decorah’s Katie Nimrod paced the varsity girls field with a time of 19:43. The Viking girls placed third behind champion Dubuque Senior and runner-up Dubuque Wahlert — Dubuque Senior bested their rival neighbor by 1 point (71-72).