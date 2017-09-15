Saints march over Comets, 50-0

Press photo by John Burbridge Comet linebacker Dylan Koresh (No. 28) wraps up Xavier quarterback Quinn Schulte during the second quarter.
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City defenders Alec Elsbernd (No. 18) and Dylan Koresh stop Xavier's Jax Junge for a short gain during the first quarter.
Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City quarterback Mike Cranshaw looks downfield while being pressured by Xavier's Kyle Krezek (No. 77).
Press photo by John Burbridge Xavier quarterback Quinn Schulte attempts to shake Charles City's Alec Elsbernd in the open field.

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — The No. 3-ranked Xavier Saints took advantage of several short-field scoring opportunities early before rolling over the hosting Charles City Comets, 50-0, in Class 3-District 3 football action Friday.

The win improved Xavier’s undefeated record to 4-0 and 2-0 in district play.

The Comets fell to 1-4 and 0-2, and will try to rebound next Friday (Sept. 22) when they host Independence in their homecoming game.

 

XAVIER 50, CHARLES CITY 0

Scoring By Quarters

XAVIER 21 22 7 0 — 50

CHARLES CITY 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

X — Jax Junge 11-yard run (Benjamin Conrad PAT kick) 7-0, 8:35 1st

X — Quinn Schulte 32-yard run (Conrad PAT kick) 14-0, 6:46 1st

X — Junge 8-yard pass from Schulte (Conrad PAT kick) 21-0, 6:26 1st

X — Jacob Hines 8-yard pass from Schulte  (Conrad PAT kick) 28-0, 5:37 2nd

X — Schulte 16-yard run (Matthew Jordebrek PAT pass from Bryson Bastain) 36-0, 4:27 2nd

X — Hines 4-yard pass from Schulte (Conrad PAT kick) 43-0, 2:32 2nd

X — Nathan Skala 11-yard run (Conrad PAT kick) 50-0, 1:36 3rd

 

