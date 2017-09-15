Saints march over Comets, 50-0

1 of 4

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — The No. 3-ranked Xavier Saints took advantage of several short-field scoring opportunities early before rolling over the hosting Charles City Comets, 50-0, in Class 3-District 3 football action Friday.

The win improved Xavier’s undefeated record to 4-0 and 2-0 in district play.

The Comets fell to 1-4 and 0-2, and will try to rebound next Friday (Sept. 22) when they host Independence in their homecoming game.

XAVIER 50, CHARLES CITY 0

Scoring By Quarters

XAVIER 21 22 7 0 — 50

CHARLES CITY 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

X — Jax Junge 11-yard run (Benjamin Conrad PAT kick) 7-0, 8:35 1st

X — Quinn Schulte 32-yard run (Conrad PAT kick) 14-0, 6:46 1st

X — Junge 8-yard pass from Schulte (Conrad PAT kick) 21-0, 6:26 1st

X — Jacob Hines 8-yard pass from Schulte (Conrad PAT kick) 28-0, 5:37 2nd

X — Schulte 16-yard run (Matthew Jordebrek PAT pass from Bryson Bastain) 36-0, 4:27 2nd

X — Hines 4-yard pass from Schulte (Conrad PAT kick) 43-0, 2:32 2nd

X — Nathan Skala 11-yard run (Conrad PAT kick) 50-0, 1:36 3rd