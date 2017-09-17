Huskies hammer Warriors, 52-0

Staff Report

NASHUA — Though still winless since going back to 11-man football last season, the Rockford Warriors have made a name for themselves for their wide-open and often productive passing attack.

But when needed, the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies can go to the air rather effectively themselves.

They proved that on Friday while routing homecoming guest Rockford, 52-0.

Husky senior quarterback Dayton Hansen completed all but two of his 18 pass attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns — a 24-yarder to John Krull and a 16-yarder to Mason Hyde.

Tristen Brase led all rushers with 132 yards on 22 carries while scoring three TDs.

The Warriors usually potent passing attack was severely grounded against the Huskies.

Zach Bushbaum completed just 6 of 17 attempts for a season-low 22 yards, and game-breaker threat Tanner Grady had only 13 yards on four catches for Rockford.

Mason Hyde had an interception for Nashua-Plainfield.

The blowout win evened Nashua-Plainfield’s overall record to 2-2 and 1-1 in Class A-District 3 play. Rockford fell to 0-4 and 0-2.

In other Class A-District 3 action — or rather non-action — Class A No. 8-ranked Saint Ansgar was awarded a 17-0 forfeit win over North Butler. The Bearcats were unable to dress enough players due to injury and illness.

The Huskies are due to host the Bearcats on Sept. 22, tentative on North Butler being able to field enough players.

Rockford will host Newman Catholic for its next game.