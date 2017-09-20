Huskies host hilly XC country invite

Nashua-Plainfield boys and girls both place fourth

By Bob Fenske editor@nhtrib.com

Nashua-Plainfield senior Emma Sinnwell has a bit of a love-hate relationship with her home cross country course.

“It’s the toughest one we run on all year,” she said of the hilly terrain at the Nashua Town and Country Club. “You have to be mentally tough.”

She paused and smiled.

“I guess I look at it as every hill you go up, you get to go down, too,” Sinnwell said.

The Huskies didn’t have quite the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational they wanted Tuesday evening, but that was in large part due to the absence of Kylie Laube, who was out sick Tuesday.

Class 1A’s top-ranked team, Hudson, won the meet with 42 points, just four fewer than Denver while Jesup edged Nashua-Plainfield, 102-103, for third in the 10-team meet.

“With Kylie, we get third easy, and the way Hudson and Denver are, that’s a good accomplishment,” said Nashua-Plainfield coach Jen Kalainoff, whose boys team got a strong third-place finish from Brock Dietz to also finish fourth in the team standings.

The girls had one medalist as freshman Aubrey Eick took seventh in a time of 22:08.9.

“She’s just so competitive,” Kalainoff said, “and she’s not afraid of anything. That determination is such a big part of why she’s doing what she’s doing early in the season.”

Sophomore Faith Carpenter finished 14th while Sinnwell took 22nd.

The boys meet showed Dietz is serious when it comes to getting over the disappointment of missing a trip to state last year by a mere 12 seconds.

On Tuesday, Dietz settled into the top-five from the start and seemedto get stronger throughout the race.

“You have to block the hills out of your mind,” he said. “They’re thesame for everyone. It felt good, really good.”

His goal for 2017 is simple: Grab one of those elusive state meet spots.

And with Ike Sinnwell taking 16th, Luke Cerwinske 22nd and Caleb Lines25th, Dietz credited his teammates for his strong race.

“They push me a lot in practice,” he said. “I want to run at state. That’s all I’ve thought about since last year, so even when I didn’t want to run this summer, I ran. I don’t want to feel that [disappointment] again.”

Like the girls meet, the boys team title came down to Hudson and Denver, and the fourth-ranked Pirates edged the fifth-ranked Cyclones 40-41 for the crown.

Dike-New Hartford was third with 89 points while the Huskies finished with 91.

Nashua-Plainfield Invitational

Sept. 19

At Nashua Town and Country Club

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

Hudson 42, Denver 46, Jesup 102, Nashua-Plainfield 103, Clarksville

112, Dike-New Hartford 113, Sumner-Fredericksburg 157, Tripoli 217.

Riceville and Valley Lutheran did not field full teams.

MEET MEDALIST

Emily Treptow (J) 20:45.8.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD RESULTS

7. Aubrey Eick 22:08.9, 14. Faith Carpenter 23:29.2, 22. Emma Sinnwell

24:17.1, 26. Kaylee Cerwinske 24:34.2, 35. Hailey Rinken 25:29.3, 35.

Kaylie Bailey 25:38.7, 51. Jayne Levi 28:58.7.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

Hudson 40, Denver 41, Dike-New Hartford 89, Nashua-Plainfield 91,

Jesup 133, Sumner-Fredericksburg 142, Clarksville 182. Tripoli,

Riceville and Valley Lutheran did not field full teams.

MEET MEDALIST

Wyatt Kelly (H) 17:16.5.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD RESULTS

3. Brock Dietz 17:53.7, 16. Isaac Sinnwell 19:35.5, 22. Luke Cerwinske

20:18.8, 26. Caleb Lines 20:53.6, 35. Bailey Nosbich 21:56.3, 41. Noah

Foelske 22:42.8, 42. Clay Fisher 22:52.3.