N-P girls win Panther XC Invitational

Staff Report

MANLY — Unlike its football team which has been granted a “bye week” and a forfeit victory over an opponent unable to dress enough players, Nashua-Plainfield’s cross country teams have been pretty busy to say the least.

Two days after hosting the N-P Invitational, the Huskies participated in the Central Springs Panthers Invitational, Thursday at Pioneer Town and Country Club.

Though the latter course was not as hilly as the former at Nashua Town and Country Club, the conditions were rather sultry considering we’re more than three weeks into September.

But the Huskies proved they could take the heat even with just a day’s rest as N-P’s girls won their race as a team, and the N-P boys boasted a runner-up finisher.

With freshman Aubrey Eick recording a third-place 5K time of 21 minutes, 1 second to lead the way, Nashua-Plainfield girls scored 52 points as a team — 9 better (or rather lower) than runner-up Eagle Grove.

Other scoring runners for N-P included sophomore Faith Carpenter (4th, 21:21), senior Emma Sinnwell (11th, 22:14), senior Kaylee Cerwinske (12th, 22:53) and freshman Kaytie Bailey (23:00).

Lindsey Davidson of Northwood-Kensett placed first (20:41) ahead of runner-up Patty Teggatz (20:49) of Hampton-Dumont.

In the boys race, Husky senior Brock Dietz had the lead through the midway mark before Carson Rygh of Lake Mills passed him with about a mile left in the course. Dietz managed to give Rygh a strong chase to the finish, but the Bulldog sophomore held onto the lead while winning the race with a time of 16:42 — less than 6 seconds ahead of Dietz.

Newman Catholic was the boys race team winner with 23 points; Nashua-Plainfield boys finished fifth.

North Butler, led by sophomore Eric Brehmer’s 20th-place time of 19:14, placed fifth in the boys race.