Newman spoils Rockford’s homecoming while defeating Warriors, 42-21

Staff Report

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Warriors took a 14-13 lead at halftime during their homecoming game against Newman Catholic on Friday.

But Rockford’s quest for its first win since going back to 11-man football last year was dashed when the Knights finished with a strong second half to win going away in a 42-21 final.

Ben Jacobs rushed for 138 yards and caught a 55-yard TD pass from Austin Eckenrod to lead the Knights. For the night, Jacobs scored four touchdowns.

Rockford scored on the opening drive of the game when Warrior quarterback Zach Bushbaum connected with Dillon Schriever on a 44-yard TD pass.

Bushbaum also hit Kaden Lyman on a 90-yard catch-and-run scoring play.

Lyman had 136 receiving yards on nine catches.

Bushbaum was 19 of 26 for a season-high 316 yards. He also connected with Tanner Grady on a 75-yard pass play that set up a TD run by Schriever.

For Newman Catholic, the win improved its overall record to 4-1 and Class A-District 3 record to 3-1.

Rockford fell to 0-5 and 0-3. The Warriors are due to host North Butler on Sept. 30 pending the Bearcats being able to field enough players — NB has forfeited its last two games due to not being able to dress enough healthy varsity players.