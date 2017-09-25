XC runners to ring up support

Comets to help Salvation Army raise funds for hurricane victims

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Christmas has not come early.

Neither will New Year’s.

So for those who take note of the Salvation Army bell ringers setting up throughout the city on Saturday, be rest assured that the seasons are still in place.

“It was something Marilee Monroe approached us about,” teacher and coach Eric Hoefer said about Monroe — a regional coordinator for the Salvation Army — asking if members of the Charles City cross country program would be interested in raising funds for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“We asked our runners, and we had a great response,” Hoefer said.

Comet middle school and high school runners will be ringing bells to prompt kettle collections from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of Hy-Vee, Thiesen’s, Kmart and Ace Hardware.

“Each shift is going to be 90 minutes long,” Hoefer said. “It comes down to setting up the right schedules.

“Some of our kids have jobs, so not all are going have time to do this.”

Hoefer, who is the coach of the Charles City Middle School boys team, says he doesn’t remember the cross country program helping raise funds for the Salvation Army before.

Last September, athletes from all Charles City sport programs volunteered efforts to help the community recover from last year’s flood.

Hoefer hopes his athletes will continue to answer the call whenever needed — as well as become outstanding runners.

“Our goal at the middle school level is to have them learn the fundamentals and grow to love the sport,” Hoefer said.