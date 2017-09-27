Charles City swimmers help Mason City defeat Marshalltown

Staff Report

MASON CITY — This week is homecoming week for Mason City.

But some athletes were willing to travel 30 miles away from home to help the Mohawks girls swim team defeat visiting Marshalltown, 63-38, on Tuesday.

The quintet of Lauren Connell, Nia Litterer, Morgan Haus, Marley Hagarty and Emma Roney — all Charles City students — participated in the meet as members of the Mason City team.

Charles City had disbanded it swim program several years ago.

Hagarty and Litterer helped the Mohawks win all three relays.

Hagarty and Litterer teamed up with Madison Braun and Gwen Wollner to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1 minute, 50.98 seconds.

Earlier, Litterer was part of the 200 medley relay team with Paige Braun, Amanda Schuessler and Thea Lunning that recorded a first-place time of 2:02.92.

Hagarty, Lunning, Madison Braun and Paige Braun won the 400 free relay (4:01.08).