No. 3 Go-Hawks defeat No. 10 Comets, 3-1

Press photo by John Burbridge Waverly-Shell Rock senior Jayme Willemssen (No. 12) attempts to hit past a block from Charles City senior Tayler Schmidt (No. 1) during Thursday’s Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball match.
WAVERLY — Ten-Oh runs usually get it down.

Especially in a close-out game of a volleyball match.

Down 12-10 in the fourth game of their Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball match against Charles City, the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks went on a 10-run and eventually won the game 25-16 while winning the match, 3 games to 1.

For the Go-Hawks, Thursday night’s effort improved their overall record to 23-4 and 4-0.

For the Comets, ranked No. 10 in Class, their first encounter with W-SR dropped them to 10-9 and 3-1.

In the first game, three aces out of five service points from senior Jayme Willemssen gave the Go-Hawks a 17-10 lead in the first game before W-SR won it, 25-14.

In the second game, the Comets took control early as Tayler Schmidt’s kill made possible by Sydney Loeckle’s cross-court set gave Charles City a 4-2 lead.

Schmidt later slapped in two aces to extend the lead to 9-5 before a pair of blocking kills by Jodie Sindlinger made the score 16-9, Charles City.

Several unforced errors by the Comets helped draw the Go-Hawks closer before a hard-hitting kill by Willemssen got them within 1 (23-22).

Eventually, Sami Heyer’s kill closed out the second game, 25-23, in favor of the Comets.

The Go-Hawks went up 11-2 in the third game before a pair of aces by Sindlinger drew the Comets within 5 (19-14).

Abby Thier’s blocking kill closed out the third game, 25-17, in favor of the Go-Hawks.

Kills by Bailee Bortz and Jennifer Martin helped give the Comets a 8-5 lead in the fourth game. But Go-Hawk senior Krissa Larson went on a killing spree, effectively attacking above the net while proving the decisive run.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday while hosting tournaments at their respective schools.

