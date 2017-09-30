Comets crash Vikings’ party

1 of 4

Charles City defeats V-S, 36-20, for first district win

Staff Report

VINTON — The Charles City Comets rebounded from losing their homecoming game the week before to spoil Vinton-Shellsburg’s homecoming with a 36-20 win on Friday.

Comet senior quarterback Mike Cranshaw had touchdown runs of 33 and 5 yards, and connected with Tre Walker for a 37-yard scoring strike which gave Charles City a commanding 36-13 lead with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Cranshaw younger brother, sophomore Marcus Cranshaw, opened the scoring after seizing a bobbled Viking pass for an interception and outracing the opposition 52 yards into the end zone.

The Vikings’ response was immediate as Jose Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards.

After taking a 15-7 halftime lead, Charles City looked poised to put the game away with a ground-pounding drive to start the second half that moved the ball from the Comets’ 30 all the way inside the Vikings’ 10 while taking nearly seven minutes off the clock.

But Tanner Cummings intercepted a Mike Cranshaw pass in the end zone. Then on a third-and-8 snap, Viking quarterback Blake Bohnsack led Seth Lazenby in stride after the receiver got behind coverage for a 78-yard scoring pass play.

This time, though, it was the Comets who were quick to respond at Elliott Sinnwell found a lane down the sidelines all the way to paydirt on a counter play good for 57 yards.

Charles City may have found a latent offense weapon in the form of senior Sam Niichel. The linebacker and offensive lineman was supposed to relied on to put points on the board for the Comets, but that’s what he’s inadvertently doing.

After the Comets’ first score, place-kick holder Niichel managed to secure a wide snap and improvise with a two-point conversion pass to Walker to make the score 8-0.

Then after the Comets’ final TD, Niichel fielded a rolling snap before taking off, breaking a couple of tackles and getting into the end zone just inside the goal line marker for another two-point conversion score.

In a game earlier this season against South Tama, Niichel returned an interception 17-yards for a TD.

The Comets improved to 2-4 while winning their first Class 3A-District 3 game in four tries. They will host Benton on Friday (Oct. 6).

The Vikings fell to 1-5 and 1-3.

CHARLES CITY 36, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 20

Scoring By Quarters

CHARLES CITY 0 15 7 14 — 36

VINTON-SHELLSBURG 0 7 6 7 — 20

Scoring Summary

CC — Marcus Cranshaw 52-yard interception return (Tre Walker PAT pass from Sam Niichel) 8-0, 9:37 2nd

VS — Jose Wilson 85-yard kickoff return (Alex Pladsen PAT kick) 8-7, 9:25 2nd

CC — Mike Cranshaw 5-yard run (Derek Milligan PAT kick) 15-7, 4:50 2nd

VS — Seth Lazenby 78-yard pass from Blake Bohnsack (PAT failed) 15-13, 3:33 3rd

CC — Elliott Sinnwell 57-yard run (Milligan PAT kick) 22-13, 2:36 3rd

CC — Mike Cranshaw 33-yard run (PAT kick blocked) 28-13, 11:05 4th

CC — Walker 37-yard pass from Mike Cranshaw (Niichel PAT run) 36-13, 4:47 4th

VS — Bohnsack 22-yard run (Pladsen PAT kick) 36-20, 3:05 4th