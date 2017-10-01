Bearcats return to field, out-run Warriors 26-13

Staff Report

ROCKFORD — The North Butler Bearcats have proven to be fairly formidable this season — that is whenever they can take the field.

With a 26-13 victory over hosting Rockford on Friday, the Bearcats improved their record to 3-1 in games actually played.

But due in part to forfeiting their previous two games due their roster being depleted by injury and illness, the Bearcats are 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Class A-District 3 play.

Rockford fell to 0-6 and 0-4.

North Butler senior Brandon Trees had 180 yards on 25 carries, and scored two touchdowns. Junior Rhett Lammers also scored two rushing TDs for the Bearcats and amassed 162 yards on 20 carries. Lammers also had 53 yards receiving on two catches from passes thrown by Kane Allison.

Rockford’s normally potent air attack was held in check as Warrior quarterback Zach Bushbaum was 14 of 28 passing for 109 yards. But the Warriors were able make better progress on the ground with Dillon Schriever rushing for 162 yards on 20 carries.

Schriever, who scored both of Rockford’s touchdowns, also led all receivers with 60 yards on four catches.

For next Friday (Oct. 6), North Butler will host West Fork; Rockford travels to West Hancock.