CC Flag Football League allows for plenty of improv

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Normally, the secondary would get credit for “coverage” sacks.

Problem is, no one is rushing the passer.

Such is the pass-happy frenetic action that dominates the Charles City Adult Flag Football League where read option, cover 2 and pre-snap audibles have no place in the league’s lexicon.

Maybe it’s best to refer to it as “organized chaos”.

With plays lasting as long as 30 seconds with a unharassed quarterback getting more time than Ken Stabler could have imagined, it often comes down to a receiver out-hustling and out-lasting the extra-defender advantage, or out-jumping a pack for a ball thrown up for grabs.

Whatever the game plan was, it worked for LuftTuff during Week 3 of the season played under the lights at Westwood Park as the team soundly defeated the Punishers, 62-24.

Tonight, the league will head into Week 4 of the five-week regular season, which will be followed by the playoffs on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.

This is the league’s first fall season.

“We had five teams in the spring, which was when we started this,” said Dakotah Jones, the league’s founder and commissioner, who also plays for the Punishers.

“And for this, we moved up to six teams,” Jones said. “Everyone plays each other once in the regular season.”

Though the action may be “organized chaos”, the league is graced with a fair number of players who’ve played organized “helmet and pads” football. Many are former standouts from local high schools.

“We even have some guys who’ve played Division 1,” Jones said.