Comets defeat Oelwein, 3-1, on Senior Night

Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City’s Makayla Nierling keeps the ball in play as Payton Reams (No. 11) looks on. Nierling and Reams were among the Comets honored during “Senior Night”.
Press photo by John Burbridge
Charles City’s Makayla Nierling keeps the ball in play as Payton Reams (No. 11) looks on. Nierling and Reams were among the Comets honored during “Senior Night”.
By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Recently, the Oelwein Huskies and their fans have been treated to a past and present tour of the sprawling Charles City Middle School/High School complex.

On Saturday during the Charles City Volleyball Tournament, Oelwein played the hosting Comets in the old high school gym.

On Tuesday during a regular-season Northeast Iowa Conference match, the Huskies faced the Comets in the newer competition gym.

Though one gym has a more state-of-the-art scoreboard, it was basically the same result with the Comets winning on both occasions.

The most recent 3-1 match victory consisting of scores of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-16 improved Charles City’s record to 16-10 and 4-1 in the NEIC.

Oelwein fell to 13-18 and 2-3.

In the first game, Sydney Loeckle assisted a pair of kills by Jodie Sindlinger to help the Comets go up 8-2. Three subsequent aces by Sami Heyer put CC up 22-9 before Tayler Schmidt’s kill closed the first game.

A series of blocking kills by Bailee Bortz helped the Comets go up 18-14 in the second game after the Huskies tied it at 13.

Huskies Drew Becker and Amber Rosenstiel got into a good hitting rhythm in the third game, helping Oelwein go up 17-10 before forcing a fourth game.

But you got the feeling that the Comets were not to be denied when Jennifer Martin assisted a humbling hitting kill by Schmidt that can best be described as a “facial” with an unfortunate Husky player taking it off her chin.

That gave the Comets a 21-11 lead.

It was senior night for the Comets as Bortz, Loeckle, Schmidt, Makayla Nierling, Payton Reams, Sadie Ruzicka and Emma Williams were honored before the varsity match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY