Rockford wins second-straight VB match with 3-1 win over GHV

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

ROCKFORD — This was one volleyball game where 30 points weren’t going to win it.

So when Rockford sophomore Kayla Carroll slapped in a kill for the 31st point and the 2-point advantage needed against visiting Garner-Ventura-Hayfield, it put the Warriors up 2 games to 1 after they dropped the first game.

Rockford then proceeded to win a one-sided fourth game, 25-10, to claim its second-straight match of the week while improving to 6-23.

Two days before in Greene, the Warriors overcame a 0-2 deficit against North Butler to win a five-game match for their first Top of Iowa Conference-East win of the season.

The Cardinals went up 14-10 in the first game before a blocking kill by Emily Reams put the Warriors up 19-18. But GVH managed to finish strong to win the opener, 25-22, before going up 21-17 in the second game.

That was before Rockford senior Jamie Schuster began to deal some aces with her nasty hard-sinking serve which helped put the Warriors up 22-21 before they evened the match with a 25-22 win.

With Schuster back on the service line in the third game, Rockford went up 9-5 before an ace by Morgan Thieman widened the gap to 15-8.

Cardinal junior Bretta Carolus was able to attain a rhythm with her jump-serve to help her team catch and momentarily overtake the Warriors.

GVH had three game-point chances to take the third game, but the Warriors were not to be denied.

Carroll and Marissa Norby recorded a double-team blocking kill to put Rockford up 18-9 in the fourth game before consecutive aces by Mackenzie LaCoste helped finish the match.

It was “Senior Night” for Rockford with Reams, Norby, Thieman, Abby Green, Elizabeth Fullerton, Kyrstin Brunner, Olivia Harden, Ella Carroll and Kari Ann Jeffrey all being honored while being accompanied by their parents before the varsity match.