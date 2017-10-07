Bobcats reign over Comets, 45-22

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — You have to give credit to the sparse contingent of fans who were willing to show up for the Comets’ home Northeast Iowa Conference football game against Benton on Friday night despite a steady and wind-swept rainfall with little chance of letup on the Doppler radar horizon.

You also have to give credit to them for sticking around after two long lightning delays.

But when it was finally deemed safe enough for the players to return to the field and for the fans to return to the stands, it was the Bobcats who struck like repeated bolts as they scored 38 unanswered points to bust open what was a close game through the first 14 minutes of play before the first delay.

Charles City was able to cap the scoring with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was far too little too late as the Comets fell to the Bobcats, 45-22.

Charles City (2-5, 1-4 in NEIC) will travel to Decorah this coming Friday the 13th for their final road game before finish the season at home against Waverly-Shell Rock on Oct. 20.

Benton (4-3, 2-3) will host Independence next Friday

BENTON 45, CHARLES CITY 22

Scoring by Quarters

BENTON 7 24 14 0 — 45

CHARLES CITY 0 6 0 16 — 22

Scoring Summary

B — Jacob Stocker fumble recovery in end zone (Vance Bartelt PAT kick) 7-0, 9:05 1st

CC — Tre Walker 66-yard pass from Mike Cranshaw (PAT pass failed) 7-6, 11:30 2nd

B — Matthew Davis 48-yard run (Bartelt PAT kick) 14-6, 7:16 2nd

B — Spencer Touro 4-yard run (Bartelt PAT kick) 21-6, 3:52 2nd

B — Riley Nolan 59-yard pass from Touro (Bartelt PAT kick) 28-6, :18 2nd

B — Bartelt 35-yard field goal, 31-6, :00 2nd

B — Davis 3-yard run (Bartelt PAT kick) 38-6, 6:52 3rd

B — Nolan 35-yard pass from Touro (Bartelt PAT kick) 45-6, 2:15 3rd

CC — Mike Cranshaw 11-yard run (Mike Cranshaw PAT run) 45-14, 11:14 4th

CC — Marcus Cranshaw 8-yard run (Toby McGovern PAT pass from Marcus Cranshaw) 45-22, :55 4th