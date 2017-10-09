Comets fall to Green Devils, 3-1, during ‘Organ Donation Night’

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — The Charles City Comets and the Osage Green Devils combined forces on Monday for “Organ Donation Night” before their non-conference volleyball match.

In addition to offering information on how to register to become an organ donator at several tables outside the gym, both teams wore #LuftTuff warm-up jerseys while preparing for the match.

The shirts, which are in honor of organ donor Logan Luft who had strong athletic ties to both communities before his untimely death on the Fourth of July, were also on sale.

In the varsity match, the Green Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of 25-20 game victories.

The Comets were able to gain control of the third game with outside hitters Sami Heyer and Tayler Schmidt recording a series of resounding kills, and forcing a fourth game with a 25-22 victory.

The Green Devils responded by taking a 4-1 lead in the fourth game before winning it, 25-19, and taking the match.