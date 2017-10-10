NIACC to host Trent Smith XC Invitational on Friday

To the Press

MASON CITY – The first NIACC Trent Smith Invitational is set for Friday on the NIACC campus.

The women’s 5-kilometer race will start at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s 8K race will start at 5:15 p.m.

Smith was a former standout at NIACC and Charles City High School. On Aug. 9, 2016, Smith died in an automobile accident. He was 23 years old.

Charles City High School recently hosted the inaugural Trent Smith Invitational early this prep cross country season.

Teams competing on Friday will be NIACC, Iowa Western, Hawkeye CC, Iowa Lakes, Southwestern, Waldorf University, Buena Vista, Faith Baptist College, Grand View University, the NIACC alumni and DMACC (women).

The No. 12 NIACC men won the junior college division and placed second overall at the St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Invitational last Saturday.

NIACC, which was led by individual champion Brian Jacques, totaled 85 points to claim the junior college division. Hawkeye CC was second in the junior college division with 139 points.

The NIACC women placed eighth overall and were third in the junior college division with 210 points at St. Ambrose. NIACC was led by Julia Dunlavey, who was 32nd in 21:30 in the 5K race.