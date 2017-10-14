Vikings defeat Comets, 34-0

1 of 4

Staff Report

DECORAH — Jake Muhlbauer returned the opening kickoff 87-yards to paydirt to give the hosting Decorah Vikings the immediate upper-hand against the Charles City Comets in Friday’s Northeast Iowa Conference football matchup.

It proved to be an indication of things to come as Muhlbauer would score three more TD’s on runs of 16, 12 and 33 yards in order paving the way to a Vikings 34-0 shutout victory.

The win improved Decorah’s record to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the NEIC. With a playoff berth still a possibility, the Vikings will travel to Independence for the regular-season finale on Oct. 20.

The Comets fell to 2-6 and 1-5, and will closed their season at home against Waverly-Shell Rock, which is also fighting for a playoff berth.

DECORAH 34, CHARLES CITY 0

Scoring By Quarters

CHARLES CITY 0 0 0 0 — 0

DECORAH 13 8 7 6 — 34

Scoring Summary

D — Jake Muhlbauer 87-yard kickoff return (PAT kick failed) 6-0, 11:47 1st

D — Muhlbauer 16-yard run (Lucas Sweet PAT kick) 13-0, 1:19 1st

D — Muhlbauer 12-yard run (Clay Johansen PAT run) 21-0, 4:33 2nd

D — Muhlbauer 33-yard run (Sweet PAT kick) 28-0, 4:30 3rd

D — Brandon McEndree 49-yard pass from Brannan Hogan (PAT kick failed) 34-0, 11:09 4th