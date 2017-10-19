Rockford’s LaCoste takes 3rd, N-P’s Dietz 5th at XC state qualifer

Staff Report

EAGLE GROVE — Rockford senior Sheridan LaCoste, who was runner-up in the Class 1A girls race at last year’s State Cross Country Meet, will return to Fort Dodge for the third time after placing third with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds during Thursday’s Eagle Grove State Qualifier behind champion Felicity Taylor (19:45) of South Winneshiek, and Kori Wedeking (20:23) of Clarksville.

“Considering how many hills were on this course, I could tell (LaCoste) was really pushing it tonight,” Rockford XC coach Andy Roth said. “She has been getting ready for this race since the day track season ended. She hardly ever takes a day off and is constantly going the extra mile and pushing herself to do better.”

Nashua-Plainfield’s Aubrey Eick also qualified to state with a ninth-place time of 21:22.

With the top three team placers — South Winn (70 pts.), Eagle Grove (108) and Newman Catholic (119) — qualifying to state, Nashua-Plainfield’s girls team missed making the cut as the Huskies placed fourth with 140 points.

Nashua-Plainfield senior Brock Dietz, who just missed qualifying last season, earned his elusive state berth with a fifth-place time of 17:25 in the boys race.

Madrid (52 pts.), South Winn (68) and Ogden (85) were the top three state qualifying boys teams.

Nashua-Plainfield placed sixth (221), North Butler placed ninth (242) and Rockford placed 15th (417) in the boys team standings.

North Butler and Rockford didn’t field enough runners for form teams in the girls race.