Comet frosh-soph FB team finishes season with winning record

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Though it was “Senior Night” for Charles City’s final football game of the season on Friday, it was also a night for the Comet underclass to show its mettle.

Down 14-6 in the latter portions of the fourth quarter during its freshman-sophomore game against Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City drove 75 yards before quarterback Kaden Barry punched it in from the 1-yard line.

Still needing 2 more points for the tie, Barry connected with Jeremiah Chapman, who secured the reception while getting his feet and body just inside the right end zone marker.

The Comets were able to stop the Go-Hawks’ ensuing possession, and then went for the “home run” with several long passes that fell incomplete before regulation expired.

With pre-varsity game festivities to honor Charles City senior fall athletes, cheerleaders and band members and their families on the docket, it was decided the game should end in a tie.

That capped the Comets’ freshman-sophomore record at 8-3-1.

“They’re a talented group of kids, and we told them it’s all about the next nine months … what they’re going to do to get ready for the next level,” said Andrew Christensen, who coaches the underclass Comets with Tad Barry, Bob Kloberdanz and Jim Lundberg. “The sky’s the limit with these guys.”