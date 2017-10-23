Jump Starters: Charles City hosts Cheerleader Invitational

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — Vertical leap is over-rated … and not just in basketball, but in cheerleading as wells.

The best athletes in both endeavors are not always the ones who jump the highest, but can get off the ground in rapid succession.

That’s why when they held “jump off” elimination contests during the annual Cheerleading Invitational hosted by the Charles City Comet Cheerleaders Monday night in the Competition Gym, it was when they reached the “triple jump” level where light-footed landings made the difference.

Nashua-Plainfield head cheerleading coach Sarah Fisher led — or rather leaped — by example when she won the audience jump off that included several former cheerleaders as well as a school principal.

The Huskie cheerleaders, who won a state title last year, were one of several squads entertaining an ample crowd filling one side of the bleachers.

Other squads represented Forest City and Waukon high schools, as well as those from the University of Northern Iowa and the Cedar Valley CourtKings.

Comet Kid cheerleaders ranging from pre-school to grade 6 also performed, as well as the Charles City varsity squad, which began the event with a stirring group rendition of the national anthem.