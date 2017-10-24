Comets cruise past Lynx; to face Go-Hawks in VB regional final

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — A young Comet fan was wearing a “Beat Waverly” T-shirt to Charles City’s regional volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Comets weren’t facing Waverly-Shell Rock that night, but if they wanted a third chance this season to beat the No. 3-ranked Go-Hawks, they would have to get past Webster City in the Class 4A-Region 5 semifinals.

And that they did in thorough fashion as the Comets swept past the Lynx in straight sets (25-15, 23-11, 25-14) while advancing to the Halloween finals on Monday (Oct. 31) at Waverly-Shell Rock.

There, Charles City (26-14)will be vying for a return to the State Volleyball Tournament.

Webster City — who advanced past Mason City in the first round — didn’t pose much of a threat to the Comets as most of the team’s slight runs came after the Comets attained comfortable set leads.

In the first set, Charles City took a 14-8 lead on a Jodie Sindlinger kill set up by Sydney Loeckle. Soon after, Sami Heyer lobbed a serve just over the net that fell untouched for an ace to extend the advantage to 20-9 before the Lynx made the first of their too little, too late runs.

In the second set, a blocking kill by Charles City senior Bailee Bortz which she followed up with another kill at the net after cleaning up a wayward Webster City bump gave the Comets a 15-8.

Tayler Schmidt added two more kills to put CC up 21-9 before she ended the second set with a jump-serve ace.

When Sadie Ruzicka “hit it where they ain’t” for an ace in the third set, it gave the Comets a 19-9 lead shortly before they advanced to finals where they will face the Go-Hawks, who avenged last year’s semifinal loss while sweeping Waterloo West for their 41st match win of the season.