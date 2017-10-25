Tre Walker named MVP of Comet football team

Charles City players honored at end-of-season awards banquet

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Senior Tre Walker was the Comets’ top returning receiver going into this year’s football season.

With Charles City going with a more run-option attack this year, it was no surprise that Walker’s reception numbers took a hit. Nonetheless, Walker managed to stretch opposing defenses with 321 receiving yards while averaging nearly 23 yards per catch.

But it was on the other side of the ball where Walker made his biggest impact … or impacts.

“He led our team in tackles (42.5) from the safety position, which says a lot,” Charles City head football coach Darren Bohlen said. “And many of those tackles were textbook tackles.”

During the Comets’ casual end-of-season awards banquet at Pizza Ranch on Tuesday, Walker was honored with the Team MVP.

His name will be added to the school-displayed trophy that includes past Team MVP Comets Dylan Isakson (2013), Levi Blaine (2014), Shane Feller (2015), and Jaden Foster and AJ Maloy (2016).

Walker was also honored for being named to the Class 3A-District 3 All-District Defense First Team with junior teammate Dylan Koresh, who played linebacker and was the Comets’ leading rusher this past season.

Named to the Class 3A-District 3 All-District Offense First Team while representing the Comets were the brother offensive line tandem of junior Ryan Zuspn and senior Tylor Zuspan.

The Comets also had four players named to the Class 3A-District 3 All-District Second Team: sophomore Elliott Sinnwell, and seniors Theo Arndt, Michael Cranshaw and Josh Halligan.

Comets named to the Academic All-District Team were Arndt, Walker, juniors Colton Slinger, Alec Elsbernd, Ben Schwickerath and Wyatt Stevenson; and seniors Cade Hemesath and Derek Milligan.