Comets won’t be running alone at State XC Meet

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Being that this will be Gavin Connell’s fourth State Cross Country Meet, he knows what to expect … and that would be the unexpected.

Especially when it comes to the weather.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get,” said the Charles City senior, who enjoyed a pleasant fall afternoon last year at Fort Dodge which contrasted from the windswept sleet conditions the year before.

“I can only advise the guys to dress for the weather,” Connell said. “I heard it might snow on Saturday. I might like that. I never ran a cross country meet in the snow before.”

If a blizzard does blanket this Saturday’s race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, at least Connell won’t be stranded without any teammates nearby.

At last week’s Class 3A State Qualifier in Manchester, Connell and junior teammates Mason Deeter and Nick Litterer crossed the finish line win a non-split-second time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds while placing seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

“I’m excited that I’m not running by myself this year,” said Connell, who has been training with Deeter and Litterer this week in preparation for the state meet, as well as with a group of non-qualifying Comets who are lending support and camaraderie.

“I just tell these guys that you don’t want to finish last,” Connell said, who placed 53rd out of a field of 131. “It’s going to be a tough race, and you’ve got to get out fast.”

Get out fast … Charles City boys coach Ryan Rahmiller hopes his runners will take that all-out-from-the-gun approach.

“For runners who compete at the state meet for the first time, they are usually caught off guard with the speed of the first mile,” Rahmiller said. “The first mile at state is probably the fastest first mile from all meets.

“You’ve got all these runners at the line fighting for the top 15 medal positions. There’s a lot at stake, and if you don’t get out fast enough, you can caught back in the pack.”

Charles City’s girls team, propelled by freshman Kiki Connell’s runner-up showing and sophomore MacKenzy Bilharz’s 14th-place medalist performance, placed third at the qualifier and made the state cut as a team.

The announcement during the awards ceremony was a pleasant surprise for the Comet girls, who had been overcome with pall of dread after the conclusion of the race as it appeared that only Connell and Bilharz were going to run at Fort Dodge.

“We didn’t have a good race,” said junior Whitney Martin, who placed 19th at the qualifier, “but we made it down, and I think we’re going to run much better.”

Martin and Bilharz were members of Comets’ third-place finishing squad last year — the best showing yet for Charles City’s girls program.

“Realistically, getting back on the balcony for this year may be a stretch,” Charles City girls coach Amanda Rahmiller said about returning to Lakeside clubhouse’s overhead perch where the top three teams are honored with trophies, “but I believe both Kiki and Whitney are both capable of getting up there by finishing in the Top 15.”

The Charles City girls state lineup will likely be among the youngest at the meet. It consists of three freshman (Connell, Libby McKeag and Adison Olson), one sophomore (Bilharz), two juniors (Martin and Mariah McKenzie) and a senior (Gillian King).

Sophomores Ingrid Hernandez, Selah Opp and Mindi Neve; and freshman Brianna Ross will serve as alternates.

Amanda Rahmiller considered last year’s Comet girls team as an exceptionally talented one with high expectations. She sees the core of another special team emerging for this year’s team.

“We’ve got a middle school conference champion (Lydia Staudt) coming next year, and you never know who else might come along,” she said. “Like this year, we had Libby (McKeag) come out for cross country for the first time. We didn’t know if she would even make varsity, but here she is running at the state meet as a freshman.”

Though the state meet will conclude the high school season, the Comets will still be running.

Just this week, Gavin Connell received an invitation to compete in the Senior All Star Cross Country Meet, Nov. 4 at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny.

Charles City will also have a contingent of runners for the Nike Cross Country Regional Heartland Race, Nov. 12 at Sioux Falls, SD.

And though their athletes will be running cross country this weekend — the Class 3A girls race starts at 12 p.m.; the Class 3A boys race starts at 12:30 p.m. — the Rahmillers will be traveling cross country as after the race they will catch a plane to Atlanta, Ga. to display a PowerPoint presentation to educators interested in new-school design on Sunday.