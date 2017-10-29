N-P’s Dietz earns XC state medal while preparing for wrestling

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

FORT DODGE — Nashua-Plainfield senior Brock Dietz is excited about the upcoming wrestling season.

Or at least he should be because he just won a medal while preparing for it.

“I don’t run track,” Dietz said after recording a 5K time of 16 minutes, 44 seconds, good enough for 13th place amid the Class 1A boys field during the State Cross Country Meet, Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

“Wrestling is my main sport,” Dietz said. “I got into cross country to get me in better shape for wrestling.”

Throughout the race, Dietz was solidly embedded within a “chase” pack that pursued North Union senior Riley Bauer, Madrid junior Sean McDermott and Nodaway Valley senior Brycen Wallace, who would end finishing first (16:14), second (16:20) and third (16:23), respectively.

This was Dietz’s first (and only) state meet appearance, though he almost made the cut last year.

“I’ve run faster times before,” said Dietz, whose personal-best is 16:27, “but I’m satisfied how well I ran today.”

Dietz was the only Nashua-Plainfield representative in the Class 1A boys race, which Nodaway Valley won in team standings with 56 points ahead of runner-up Bellevue (82 pts.).

In the Class 1A girls race, N-P also had a single representative in freshman Aubrey Eick, who placed 61st with a time of 21:29.

Rockford had a single qualifier in the Class 1A girls race in senior Sheridan LaCoste, who made her third Fort Dodge appearance.

Last year, LaCoste chased and gained on would-be champion Kate Crawford of Acgc down the homestretch only to run out of course on way to a runner-up finish.

This year, Crawford placed third behind champion Emily Staal (18:36) of Springville-Central and runner-up Emma Lucas (18:59) of Bedford.

LaCoste placed 36th finishing in 21:00.

“She ran with some tightness and breathing issues,” Rockford coach Andy Roth said of LaCoste, “but she didn’t quit and pushed through it.

“She may not have gotten the place that she wanted, but we couldn’t be prouder of her. It is a huge accomplishment in itself to make it state, let alone make it three consecutive years.”

Class 1A Boys 5K Race

TEAM RESULTS

1. Nodaway Valley 56, 2. Bellevue 82, 3. Madrid 136, 4. Woodward Academy 166, 5. South Winneshiek 173, 6. Starmont 184, 7. Pekin 191, 8. Acgc 194, 9. Hudson 222, 10. Ogden 238, 11. Tri-Center 264, 12. Denver 264, 13. Calamus-Wheatland 271, 14. Earlham 328, 15. St. Albert 332.

TOP 15 MEDALISTS

1. Riley Bauer (North Union) 16:14, 2. Sean McDermott (M) 16:20, 3. Brycen Wallace (NV) 16:23, 4. Jerry Jorgenson (Treynor) 16:30, 5. Wyatt Kelly (H) 16:31, 6. Buddy Darting (Wilton) 16:31, 7. Zach Nie (Don Bosco) 16:35, 8. Carson Rygh (Lake Mills) 16:38, 9. Grant Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 16:39, 10. Hunter Rickels (CW) 16:40, 11. Skyler Rawlings (NV) 16:41, 12. Noah Nelsen (Acgc) 16:43, 13. Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 16:44, 14. Jacob Wessel (Edgewood-Colesburg) 16:44, 15. Levi Geyer (Iowa Mennonite School) 16:45.

Class 1A Girls 5K Race

TEAM RESULTS

1. Hudson 104, 2. Panorama 115, 3. Kee 133, 4. Logan-Magnolia 140, 5. South Winneshiek 156, 6. Central, Elkader 177, 7. Denver 184, 8. St. Edmond 204, 9. Alta-Aurelia 210, 10. Pekin 211, 11. Eagle Grove 228, 12. Marquette Catholic 245, 13. Ahstw 258, 14. Newman Catholic 274, 15. Baxter 302.

TOP 15 MEDALISTS

1. Emily Staal (Springs-Central) 18:36, 2. Emma Lucas (Bedford) 18:59, 3. Kate Crawford (Acgc) 19:15, 4. Peyton Crawford (Tri-Center) 19:25, 5. Felicity Tayler (SW) 19:25, 6. Ella Waddle (P) 19:32, 7. Taylor Sporrer (LM) 19:36, 8. Janettte Schraft (East Mills) 19:40, 9. Elise Emmick (Southeast Warren) 19:41, 10. Kyla Wilkening (GMG) 19:42, 11. Janelle Staal (Springville-Central) 19:44, 12. Kori Wedeking (C) 19:47, 13. Jenna Twait (H) 19:47, 14. Alexis Post (Riverside) 19:48, 15. Heidi Hall (Ahstw) 19:59.