Comets stopped short of VB state in regional final

Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City senior Sydney Loeckle sets up one of her teammates during the final volleyball match of her high school career.
Charles City senior Sydney Loeckle sets up one of her teammates during the final volleyball match of her high school career.

No. 4-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock defeats No. 13-ranked Charles City for the third time this season

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

WAVERLY — For the Charles City Comets to finally defeat Waverly-Shell Rock in their third attempt of the season, they would have had to play one of their best matches of the year.

They didn’t as the Go-Hawks ended their season in the Class 4A-Region 5 championship match, Monday night with straight-set scores of 25-8, 25-17, 25-14.

For the No. 4-ranked Go-Hawks, it was their 43rd victory of the season — third against the Comets — which advanced them to the State Volleyball Tournament starting Nov. 7 at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

The Comets made it to state last season only to be stopped a match short in their quest for a return.

“We had a great group of girls,” said Charles City head coach Maddie Fank, whose No. 13-ranked team finished 25-15 during her first year at the helm, “we just had trouble with consistency. One day we would play great … the next match we wouldn’t.

“This wasn’t one of our better matches.”

In the final, the Go-Hawks not only asserted their size and strength above the net, they also had a penchant for scrambling on the floor to keep the ball in play ahead of scoring home crowd-rousing kills.

But what addled the Comets right from the start were the Go-Hawks’ hard and aggressive serves.

Aside from numerous aces, several W-SR front-line players got easy kills whenever Comet digs of serves bounded back over the net. Go-Hawk sophomore Jazlyn Westmoreland benefitted from several of these opportunities while giving her team a commanding 13-3 lead in the first set.

In the second set, Charles City rallied to tie it at 10 when senior Sydney Loeckle assisted a kill by Sami Heyer. But a pair of aces by W-SR senior Claire Marsh put the Go-Hawks up 15-11 on way to going up 2-0 in the match.

It looked grim for the Comets in the third set after the Go-Hawks took a commanding 18-7 lead. But then three straight points by Charles City capped by a kill by Jodie Sindlinger excited the Charles City bench as well as the visiting fans.

Soon after, Loeckle scored a deft back-handed kill to make the score 20-13. But the Go-Hawks would go on to score 5 of the last 6 points of the match.

“We have a great volleyball tradition in Charles City,” said Fank, a former Comet VB player herself, “but we need to start our players at a younger age.

“Comet players have always developed good skills, but I think starting them a littler earlier may give them more confidence when they reach high school.”

