Comets stopped short of VB state in regional final

No. 4-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock defeats No. 13-ranked Charles City for the third time this season

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

WAVERLY — For the Charles City Comets to finally defeat Waverly-Shell Rock in their third attempt of the season, they would have had to play one of their best matches of the year.

They didn’t as the Go-Hawks ended their season in the Class 4A-Region 5 championship match, Monday night with straight-set scores of 25-8, 25-17, 25-14.

For the No. 4-ranked Go-Hawks, it was their 43rd victory of the season — third against the Comets — which advanced them to the State Volleyball Tournament starting Nov. 7 at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

The Comets made it to state last season only to be stopped a match short in their quest for a return.

“We had a great group of girls,” said Charles City head coach Maddie Fank, whose No. 13-ranked team finished 25-15 during her first year at the helm, “we just had trouble with consistency. One day we would play great … the next match we wouldn’t.

“This wasn’t one of our better matches.”

In the final, the Go-Hawks not only asserted their size and strength above the net, they also had a penchant for scrambling on the floor to keep the ball in play ahead of scoring home crowd-rousing kills.

But what addled the Comets right from the start were the Go-Hawks’ hard and aggressive serves.

Aside from numerous aces, several W-SR front-line players got easy kills whenever Comet digs of serves bounded back over the net. Go-Hawk sophomore Jazlyn Westmoreland benefitted from several of these opportunities while giving her team a commanding 13-3 lead in the first set.

In the second set, Charles City rallied to tie it at 10 when senior Sydney Loeckle assisted a kill by Sami Heyer. But a pair of aces by W-SR senior Claire Marsh put the Go-Hawks up 15-11 on way to going up 2-0 in the match.

It looked grim for the Comets in the third set after the Go-Hawks took a commanding 18-7 lead. But then three straight points by Charles City capped by a kill by Jodie Sindlinger excited the Charles City bench as well as the visiting fans.

Soon after, Loeckle scored a deft back-handed kill to make the score 20-13. But the Go-Hawks would go on to score 5 of the last 6 points of the match.

“We have a great volleyball tradition in Charles City,” said Fank, a former Comet VB player herself, “but we need to start our players at a younger age.

“Comet players have always developed good skills, but I think starting them a littler earlier may give them more confidence when they reach high school.”