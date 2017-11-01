Comet volleyball players make All-NEIC

1 of 5

Staff Report

Five Charles City Comet volleyball players were honored this week when the Northeast Iowa Conference announced its all-conference selections.

Being named to the first team for the second season in a row were seniors Sydney Loeckle and Tayler Schmidt.

Loeckle, a setter, led the Comets with 780 assists and 300 successful serves — 34 of which were aces — this season.

Schmidt, an outside hitter, led the team with 217 kills.

Junior middle hitter Jodie Sindlinger was named to the second team for the second year in a row after leading the Comets with 48 total blocks.

Also named to the second team was senior libero Sadie Ruzicka, who led the Comets with 312 digs.

Charles City junior Sami Heyer, who is due to be the Comet softball team’s returning ace next spring-summer, incidentally led the CC volleyball team with 43 service aces and was named to the honorable mention squad.

Among other NEIC schools, only Waverly-Shell Rock — which defeated the Comets on Monday in the Class 4A-Region 5 final to earn a berth to the State Volleyball Tournament — had more All-Conference selections in seniors Jayme Willemssen, Krissa Larson, Abbey Thier and Claire Marsh (all first-teamers); sophomore Jazlyn Westmoreland (second-teamer) and junior Jessica Jacobs (honorable mention).