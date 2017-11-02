Wartburg’s Katie Foster named All-Iowa Conference ‘Freshman of the Year’

Staff Report

WAVERLY — Charles City graduate Katie Foster was named the All-Iowa Conference “Freshman of the Year” in the midst of a stellar rookie season with the Wartburg College volleyball team.

A defensive specialist, Foster led the Knights as well as the entire conference in digs per set with an average of 5.83.

Foster’s 175 total digs also led the conference.

Including league and non-league games, Foster ranks 50th in NCAA Division III with 5.36 digs per set and 48th in total digs (541).

While at Charles City, Foster was a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player, and was named second-team All-State in 2016 when she helped advance the Comets to the State Volleyball Tournament.

She also placed second in the 200-meter dash at the State Track and Field Championships during her sophomore year at Charles City.

Foster’s senior teammate, Aryn Jones, was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player after she led the league with a .352 hitting percentage and a block per set average of 1.03.

Junior outside hitter Lizzy Blough was Wartburg’s third all-conference selection.

Wartburg’s co-head coaches, Jen Walker and Doug Frazell, were honored with the “Coaching Staff of the Year” after leading the Knights to a 22-5 overall regular-season record and a perfect 8-0 showing in conference play.

Wartburg will be back in action tonight at 7 p.m. when the No. 1-seeded Knights take on the University of Dubuque in the semifinal round of the All-Iowa Conference Tournament at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.