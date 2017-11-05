Comets get in open-gym runs before start of season

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight was always careful in not allowing his players to see him shoot.

For some reason, Charles City boys basketball Ben Klapperich decided that he should show his players that he could still dunk.

Problem was that his throwdown attempts drew more jeers than cheers for those who were in attendance during a recent “open gym” last week in the CCMS competition gym.

With Charles City’s first game not until Nov. 28 with the Comets hosting Dike-New Hartford and the first official boys practice not until Nov. 13, there’s a lot of open gym free time to prep one’s full-court stamina as well as fine-tuning jump shots let alone dunks.

Klapperich is encouraged by the turnouts thus far as more than 50 players from grades 9-12 with varsity aspirations regularly attend.

There are some returning letterwinners who are shaking off football and other offseason injuries who don’t join in on the runs, but showed up to work on their shots and other skills, and sometimes serve as arbitrators and unofficial scorekeepers to the “call-your-own” games.

Aside from the injuries, there’s a lot to be excited about regarding the 2017-18 Comets. Back from the 15-7 season is third-team all-state junior guard Jackson Molstead, who led the Comets in scoring for the second year in a row, and also led the team in assists and steals.

Senior Cade Hemesath returns after leading the Comets in blocks and scoring much of his 15.8 points per game in the paint.

Junior Noah Schlader, who like Molstead, has been a regular starter since his freshman year, was the Comets’ most accurate shooter from beyond the 3-point arc last season. During one particular open-gym run, Schlader has shown that he still has his touch.

Senior Mike Cranshaw and junior Hakeem Sharief, who were among the top five Comets in minutes played last year, also return.